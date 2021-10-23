Orlando fire chief resigns citing North Carolina charges

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — The Orlando fire chief has resigned from his post citing a legal case where he’s accused of punching two people inside a North Carolina restaurant.

According to our NBC affiliate, WESH 2 News, Fire Department Chief Benjamin Barksdale sent an email to the city’s chief administrative officer saying his decision was for the “best interest” of the city.

Barksdale is accused of punching a 55-year-old man and his daughter after going inside a restaurant seemingly drunk in late July, demanding to use the bathroom when the business was closed.

He was suspended in August after a misdemeanor warrant was issued for his arrest in North Carolina. Officials say Deputy Orlando fire Chief Craig Buckley will continue to serve as interim chief.

Barksdale had served as Orlando’s fire chief since September 2019.