Orlando City soccer player arrested on sexual assault charge

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP/WESH) — Sheriff’s officials say a player for the Orlando City Soccer Club is accused of sexually assaulting a woman.

On Monday around 2:10 p.m., officials with the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office responded to a location in Orlando in reference to a sexual assault report.

Officials said the incident took place in Osceola County on Sunday.

Upon arrival, deputies made contact with the adult victim, who said that two males sexually assaulted her.

Based on this information, a Special Investigation Detective responded and immediately took over the investigation, according to the report.

During the course of the investigation, the victim provided more information and evidence supporting the allegation to detectives. Based on the information provided by the victim, detectives were able to positively identify Jonathan Suarez-Cortes and his brother, Rafael Suarez Jr., as the suspects involved in the incident, according to a report from the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office. Probable cause was developed for their arrest, investigators said.

Suarez-Cortes and Suarez Jr. and both were arrested late Tuesday.

The two suspects were booked into the Osceola County Jail and charged with sexual battery.

Orlando City announced just three weeks ago that Jonathan Suarez was joining the team on a one-year loan from a Mexican league team.

Orlando City SC issued a statement regarding the arrest of Jonathan Suárez:

“Late Tuesday night, Orlando City SC became aware that defender Jonathan Suárez was arrested in Osceola County. The Club takes these allegations very seriously and is currently gathering more information. No further comment will be provided by the Club until additional investigation of the alleged incident is complete.”

Anyone with information related to this case or any other similar incidents is asked to contact the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office at 407-348-2222.