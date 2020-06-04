Orlando church donates $500,000 to nonprofits hit by COVID

Breaking News
ORLANDO, Fla. (Orlando Sentinel) — Orlando’s First Presbyterian Church made a donation of over $500,000 to Central Florida’s nonprofits to help ease some of the economic devastation caused by the coronavirus.

Senior Pastor David Swanson says the church pooled money from virtual collection plates, and used leftover funds from a capital campaign, bequests and an annual missions drive.

Checks ranging between $5,000 and $50,000 will be given to 14 agencies that feed and shelter people who’ve been furloughed or lost their jobs during the pandemic.

Swanson said the church normally gives about 10 percent of worshipers’ offerings over the course of a year.

