Orange County Sheriff’s Office defends investigation into Miya Marcano’s disappearance

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. (WESH) – The Orange County Sheriff’s Office is defending its investigation into the disappearance and death of Miya Marcano.

This comes after the family released new video of them confronting the suspect in Marcano’s death.

The new video was shot just hours after her family thought she might be in danger.

The video shows deputies interviewing the man now known to be the suspect in the case, Armando Caballero.

In the video, Caballero can be heard saying, “If I’m guilty, why would I come here?”

The video taken hours after Miya Marcano disappeared shows him being questioned by law enforcement officers, as well as by Marcano’s family.

Orange County Sheriff John Mina says at the time the video was taken, there wasn’t a basis for deputies to detain or arrest Caballero. He added that even if they had, Miya Marcano was already dead.

“Sadly, detaining Caballero at 4:30 a.m. would not have changed the fact that Caballero left her body at the Tymber Skan apartments between 8 p.m. and 9 p.m. the night before.”

The sheriff released a timeline of events, showing exactly what they believe happened.

They say Caballero broke into Miya’s apartment that Friday afternoon, then waited for her to come home.

Miya entered a few hours later.

Then around 7 o’clock, they say Caballero placed a fake maintenance call in an attempt to give himself an alibi. He then drove to the Tymber Skan Apartments and dumped her body.

All of that allegedly occurred just eight hours before Miya’s family shot the video.

The Marcano family attorney, however, is refuting Sheriff Mina’s statement that there wasn’t enough evidence to detain Caballero and question him.

Attorney Daryl Washington says both management at Arden Villas, as well as Orange County Sheriff’s Office deputies, dropped the ball from the moment Marcano’s family reported her missing.