Orange County deputy told kids demons were in apartment, gave them weapons to shoot anyone who entered

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. (WESH) – A now former Orange County deputy is accused of giving a gun to a young girl and telling her to shoot anyone who entered his apartment, and he also allegedly performed an exorcism on a second child.

Christopher Dougherty was arrested on Sunday after Orange County deputies were called to an apartment on Thursday.

At the apartment, deputies said they found Dougherty with a gun, and found a young girl lying on the floor with a rifle.

“She was wearing a Kevlar helmet and bulletproof vest. She was ready to shoot anyone who entered the apartment,” a deputy wrote in the arrest report.

A second child inside the home was armed with a stun gun.

The girl told investigators that when she woke up that morning, Dougherty told her “there were demons in the house and they needed to burn things that were possessed.”

The girl told investigators that they burned several items in the parking lot and performed an exorcism on her brother.

Dougherty was taken to the hospital under the Baker Act for mental health evaluation.

The Orange County Sheriff’s Offices said that he’d been a deputy since 2006, but was fired for reasons unrelated to last week’s incident.

Orange County Sheriff John Mina said in a statement that Dougherty had a pattern of unsatisfactory performance.

“As law enforcement officers, we are held to the highest standards of conduct whether on duty or off duty. But we are also concerned about the deputy’s mental health,” Mina said.

Dougherty was arrested after being released from the hospital and is facing a charge of child abuse.