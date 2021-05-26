Operation Though Shalt Not Steal nets church theft suspects in Florida

Florida

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Florida Department of Law Enforcement

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Investigators in Florida say a group of Romanian nationals stole $740,000 from hundreds of churches in the United States.

Authorities with the Florida Department of Law Enforcement arrested four people Wednesday and are searching for two others. They say the group was based in Orlando but traveled around Florida and other states stealing donation checks from church mailboxes.

“Churches depend on donations from generous members of the community to operate and serve those in need. It is despicable that this crime ring would exploit the selfless acts of kindness displayed through these donations for selfish greed,” said Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody.

Authorities dubbed the investigation “Operation Though Shalt Not Steal.”

Investigators say at least 636 churches were victims, including 355 in Florida.

Investigators said the group used the money to buy cars, food, and clothes and made high-value wire transfers to Romania.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss