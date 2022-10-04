TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA/NBC News Channel) – A Kansas-City based charity is helping those in southwest Florida get back on their feet.

“Operation BBQ Relief” provided food during its first round of meals for Floridians in the southwest region affected by Hurricane Ian, accessible by a drive-thru service line.

At least 2,000 people waited in line for a serving of hot pulled pork and vegetables outside of Charlotte Sports Park in Port Charlotte Sunday morning. Thousands more will be served.

Crews have worked non-stop to cook for those crowded in to parking lots, looking for a hot meal. Many are without power or running water in their homes.

Operation BBQ Relief is a nonprofit, found in May 2011 in response to a need for tornado relief efforts in Joplin, Missouri.