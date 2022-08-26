MIAMI (WFLA) — The OnlyFans model accused of murdering her boyfriend is back in Florida, this time behind bars.

Miami-Dade jail records showed that Courtney Clenney, also known as Courtney Tailor, was booked into jail Friday afternoon after being extradited back to Florida from Hawaii.

Clenney allegedly stabbed her boyfriend, 27-year-old Christian Obumseli, to death in Miami, according to authorities.

She was later arrested in Hawaii on a second-degree murder charge on Aug. 10, four months after Obumseli’s death.

Clenney and her attorney originally said she threw a knife at her ex-boyfriend in self-defense after he tried to choke her, but authorities said that medical examiners found Obumseli’s injuries to be too severe for that to be the case. Instead, they believed his wound was caused by a downward strike with a knife.

State Attorney Katherine Fernandez Rundle said Obumseli was heard in a 911 call saying he was dying and losing feeling in his arm while Clenney was heard saying “I’m so sorry, baby.”

He would later die after being taken to a trauma center.

As of this report, Clenney remains in jail without bond.