MIAMI, Fla. (WFLA) — A Miami-Dade judge denied bond for an OnlyFans model accused of stabbing her boyfriend to death in their Miami apartment.

NBC Miami reported Courtney Clenney, 26, cried when Judge Laura Shearon Cruz said she was denied bond Thursday morning.

Clenney was charged with second-degree murder in connection to the April 3 stabbing of her boyfriend, 27-year-old Christian Obumseli. Her lawyers insist she was a victim of domestic violence and was legally justified in killing Obumseli.

Photos taken days after the incident appear to show Clenney covered in bruises, which her attorney claims is proof of domestic abuse, rather than the result of a struggle during the alleged stabbing.

“No ands, ifs, or buts about it. She called [911] immediately. She acted in self-defense,” Frank Prieto, Clenney’s defense attorney, said.

Prosecutors claim Clenney was the aggressor in the relationship. They released video showing Clenney attacking Obumseli in an elevator and audio recordings in which she is heard screaming at him and using racial slurs.

Courtney Clenney will remain in prison as she awaits trial. She goes by Courtney Tailor on social media and has more than 2 million followers on Instagram.