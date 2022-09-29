ORLANDO, Fla. (WFLA) — A video showed a woman casually jogging with her dog in Orlando floodwaters.

The video, captured by @GanaBean shows the woman running with her dog near Lake Eola. The Lake Eola bandshell can be spotted in the distance.

“Only in Florida,” @GanaBean said in the video.

Hurricane Ian caused significant damage across Florida. It made landfall Wednesday as a powerful Category 4 hurricane.

The National Hurricane Center said portions of central, northern and northeast Florida will continue to experience flooding from Tropical Storm Ian through Friday.

Ian was downgraded to a tropical storm early Thursday. It is expected to strengthen into a hurricane as it moves toward South Carolina.

Storyful contributed to this report.