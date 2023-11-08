TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The Seminole Tribe relaunched their mobile sports betting app on Tuesday.

A Seminole spokesperson said the tribe is “offering limited access to existing to Florida customers test its Hard Rock Bet platform.”

Online betting has been the cause of back and forth in Florida for years. The Hard Rock app was originally launched in 2021 when the Seminole Tribe and the state reached a $2.5 billion agreement.

Not long after, the app stopped accepting wagers when a decision in state court blocked the agreement. Most recently, the U.S. Supreme Court rejected the state court’s ruling.

Currently, two challenges to the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision are working their way through the system. The relaunch of the mobile app comes a month before in-person sports betting is set to return to the tribe’s Florida casinos in December.