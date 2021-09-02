OneBlood sending units to Louisiana following Hurricane Ida

ORLANDO (WFLA) – OneBlood is sending more than 300 units of blood to Louisiana following Hurricane Ida.

The nonprofit serves much of the southeastern United States, including Florida and North Carolina.

(Courtesy: OneBlood)

OneBlood is stepping in with aid as the storm left behind widespread damage, flooding and as of Thursday, many within the state remain without electricity.

OneBlood said these continuing dangerous conditions make the collection of blood for those in need difficult and the organization will remain on standby to help further if needed.

(Courtesy: OneBlood)

It is not known exactly how many of the units are donations from the Tampa Bay area.

OneBlood encourages all eligible residents to donate. To find a donation center or Big Red Bus blood drive, you can go online to their website.