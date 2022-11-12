ORLANDO, Fla. (WFLA) — One person is dead and two others were injured after a shooting at a high school football game in Orlando.

The Orlando Police Department said the shooting happened in the parking lot at Jones High School at around 8:22 p.m.

Shots rang out as officers were clearing out the crowd at the end of the game, leaving one adult dead and another injured. A third victim drove themselves to the hospital, where they are being treated for a non-life threatening gunshot wound.

Police said four juveniles were detained and they are working to determine which was the shooter. They said one of the suspects was found with a gun.

Police are still investigating what led up to the incident.