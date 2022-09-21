OCALA, Fla. (WFLA) — A man is dead after hitting a Marion County school bus on Wednesday morning.
According to a release from the Ocala Police Department, the crash happened at around 8:10 a.m. near the intersection of SE 36th Ave. and SE 15th St. Police said a man driving a SUV swerved around multiple lanes before turning into oncoming traffic and hitting the side of the school bus.
Police said the bus was on its way to a high school with some students inside, but none of them were hurt. The SUV came to a stop after hitting a tree.
Ocala police said the driver was taken to the hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries. They said he may have experienced a medical issue before he crashed.