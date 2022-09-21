OCALA, Fla. (WFLA) — A man is dead after hitting a Marion County school bus on Wednesday morning.

According to a release from the Ocala Police Department, the crash happened at around 8:10 a.m. near the intersection of SE 36th Ave. and SE 15th St. Police said a man driving a SUV swerved around multiple lanes before turning into oncoming traffic and hitting the side of the school bus.

(via Ocala Police Department)

Police said the bus was on its way to a high school with some students inside, but none of them were hurt. The SUV came to a stop after hitting a tree.

Ocala police said the driver was taken to the hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries. They said he may have experienced a medical issue before he crashed.