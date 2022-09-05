TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Seventy-two years ago, Hurricane Easy in the Gulf of Mexico made a loop just offshore of Cedar Key, keeping areas just north of Tampa Bay on the rough side of the storm two times in a few days.

According to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, or NOAA, the winds reached 125 mph and the system brought 38.7 inches of rain in 24 hours.

The tide in Tampa Bay rose 6.5 feet which caused a dam on the Hillsborough River to wash away. The event flooded Sulphur Springs with two feet of water.

At the time, 150 of Cedar Key’s 200 buildings had their roofs blown off. NOAA reports that three people died in Florida, and all three died from touching fallen live wires.