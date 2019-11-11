Oklahoma police chief killed at Florida hotel, officer charged with murder

Florida

by: WKRG Staff

Posted: / Updated:

PENSACOLA BEACH, Fla. (WKRG) – A police chief from Oklahoma has been killed on Florida’s Gulf Coast and one of his officers is now charged in his murder.

Mannford Police Officer Michael Patrick Nealey was booked into the Escambia County Jail Monday morning on a murder charge.

Nealy is accused of killing Mannford Police Chief Lucky Miller Sunday night. The two were on the Gulf Coast to attend a conference, according to the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office.

Investigators say the two men got into a fight at the Hilton Inn on Pensacola Beach. Chief Miller died as a result of his injuries, the sheriff’s office says.

The 2019 Southeast Public Safety Conference is being held at the hotel this week.

Miller, 44, had been the Mannford Police Chief since 2007. He leaves behind a wife and three children.

“We are heartbroken by the news,” Mannford Mayor Tyler Buttram said in a news release. “Please keep both families in your prayers as we work to move forward.”

No booking photo was displayed on the Escambia County Jail website due to a Florida law which makes an exemption for law enforcement.

LATEST FLORIDA NEWS:

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Videos

More Video

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss