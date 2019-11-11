Oklahoma police chief killed at Florida hotel, officer charged with murder

PENSACOLA BEACH, Fla. (WKRG) – A police chief from Oklahoma has been killed on Florida’s Gulf Coast and one of his officers is now charged in his murder.

Mannford Police Officer Michael Patrick Nealey was booked into the Escambia County Jail Monday morning on a murder charge.

Nealy is accused of killing Mannford Police Chief Lucky Miller Sunday night. The two were on the Gulf Coast to attend a conference, according to the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office.

Investigators say the two men got into a fight at the Hilton Inn on Pensacola Beach. Chief Miller died as a result of his injuries, the sheriff’s office says.

The 2019 Southeast Public Safety Conference is being held at the hotel this week.

Miller, 44, had been the Mannford Police Chief since 2007. He leaves behind a wife and three children.

“We are heartbroken by the news,” Mannford Mayor Tyler Buttram said in a news release. “Please keep both families in your prayers as we work to move forward.”

No booking photo was displayed on the Escambia County Jail website due to a Florida law which makes an exemption for law enforcement.

LATEST FLORIDA NEWS: