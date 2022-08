TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – An Ohio woman is missing after last being seen getting off a plane at the Orlando International Airport.

According to Orlando Police, Erica Epps was reported missing in Ohio by her husband on Aug. 10. She does not have her medication.

Police said she boarded a plane to Orlando for an unknown reason. She was last seen deplaning on Aug. 11.

If contact is made with Epps, call 911.