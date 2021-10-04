Ohio police searching for 17-year-old girl possibly headed to Florida

Marysville Division of Police

MARYSVILLE, Ohio (WFLA) – The Marysville Divison of Police said they are searing for a missing 17-year-old girl that may be on her way to Florida.

Madison Adelsberger left her home in Mill Valley on Oct. 2 at approximately 10 p.m. in a 2016 dark grey Mazda 3.

Madison is approximately 5-feet, 5-inches tall, weighs approximately 115 pounds, and has blonde hair and hazel eyes.

She is believed to be traveling to Florida with a male, Rylan Ayers.

Police said Madison left a note saying she “needed to get away for a while.”

Marysville police had issued a be on the lookout (BOLO) request throughout Ohio and the southeastern regions of the country.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Marysville police at 937-645-7300 or email police@marysvilleohio.org.

