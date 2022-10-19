TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A video shows firefighters come to the rescue of a woman who got stuck in an electric massage chair in Naples.

The Naples Fire Department shared video on Facebook of the woman crying in pain as firefighters try to free her foot.

“Oh, my God. Oh, my God,” she is heard saying.

Rescuers turned off the chair’s power, took it apart, then used a grinder to cut off the steel rods that hold its rollers in place.

“The patient was evaluated for injuries and released from the scene,” the fire department said.

The post did not mention exactly when or where the incident occurred.