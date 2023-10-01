CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — What’s all the buzz about?

A southwest Florida sheriff’s office had quite the discovery last week when deputies found that a cabinet left near the building had become home to thousands of bees.

The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office said the cabinet was set out near the evidence lot so it could be disposed of, however, the cabinet became home to more than 8,000 bees in less than a week!

“This beehive-ior was really bugging the Evidence team,” the sheriff’s office wrote in a pun-filled Facebook post.

Photo courtesy of the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page

All jokes aside, deputies were able to carefully remove the hive and transport the insects to their new home,” near the Worden Farms and Shell Creek Grove.

The sheriff’s office even took it a step further and assured their readers on Facebook that the relocated bees are “where they’re meant to be and had a great house-swarming party.”