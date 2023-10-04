TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Officials believe some Floridians may have information on a 49-year-old cold case that left a 24-year-old man dead.

On Oct. 4, 1974, James Norris, of San Francisco, arrived in Miami on a flight. He was traveling under the name Richard Gunning, according to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement.

His murder is believed to be one of the state’s oldest, active homicide cases.

Now officials believe people living in Citrus County, Panama City, and Miami may have information to help solve this case.

Authorities said Norris intended to buy Colombian-grade marijuana while carrying a large amount of cash.

That same day, Norris mailed a postcard from Inglis, just north of Citrus County, to his family. That was the last time they had contact with him.

A few years later on April 16, 1976, a bulldozer operator discovered skeletal remains in the woods off of U.S. Highway 19 in Dixie County, according to officials.

The University of North Texas confirmed his remains and in 2011, his family flew to Florida to claim them.

The FDLE said through investigation, Norris traveled to Citrus County to buy marijuana from an organization in the area. The names of the members of that organization have been uncovered.