Officials stop scheme to register dead voters as Democrats

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Investigators in South Florida have uncovered an attempt to registers dozens of dead people as Democratic voters. But officials say no mail-in ballots were requested or cast under the falsified IDs.

Broward County is a Democratic stronghold and Florida’s second most populous county.

The scheme was uncovered over the summer when someone Columbia, South Carolina, submitted 51 new voter applications.

Elections officials flagged the registrations as suspicious and turned them over to the state attorney.

Investigators couldn’t determine who mailed the 19 envelopes with registration applications inside. Officials say 30 were confirmed as deceased. The identities of the other 21 couldn’t be verified by only date of birth and name.