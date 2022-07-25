TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Volusia County Beach Safety officials say an Orlando man was bit by a shark in Daytona Beach on Monday.

According to WESH 2 News, the shark bite happened along the beach around 3 p.m.

Officials presume it was a shark that attacked the 33-year-old man’s right foot. He was reportedly wading through waist-deep water.

WESH reports the man was taken to the hospital. His injuries are not considered life-threatening.

It’s the sixth shark bite of the year in Volusia County, according to the station.

No further information on what led to the bite was immediately available.