Officials looking for Super Bowl 2020 volunteers

MIAMI, Fla. (NBC) – With the Super Bowl returning to South Florida in less than six months, officials from the big game’s host committee are looking for thousands of volunteers to help in the week leading up to the big game.

The Super Bowl LIV volunteer program launched this week with a call out for 10,000 people to serve as ambassadors for the area.

The committee has enlisted former Miami Dolphins quarterback, Dan Marino, to serve as the honorary captain for the volunteer team.

Super Bowl LIV will be the 11th time the game has been played in South Florida, the most of any location.

It’s also the sixth time it has been played inside Hard Rock Stadium.

To apply to be a volunteer, click here.

