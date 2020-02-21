Officials: Florida panthers struck and killed by vehicles

IMMOKALEE, Fla. (AP) — An endangered Florida panther has died after being struck by a vehicle.

Wildlife officials say it’s the fourth panther death attributed to fatal collisions, out of five total deaths this year.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission says the remains of the 1-year-old female panther were found Tuesday in Collier County on a rural road northwest of Immokalee.

Florida panthers once roamed the entire Southeast, but now their habitat mostly is confined to a small region of Florida along the Gulf of Mexico.

Up to 230 Florida panthers remain in the wild.

