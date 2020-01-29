Officials: Florida panther struck and killed by vehicle

Live Now
IMMOKALEE, Fla. (WFLA) – An endangered Florida panther has died after being struck by a vehicle.

Wildlife officials say it’s the fifth panther death attributed to fatal collisions, out of six total deaths this year.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission says the remains of the 1-year-old male panther were found Monday in Collier County on a rural road northwest of Immokalee.

Florida panthers once roamed the entire Southeast, but now their habitat mostly is confined to a small region of Florida along the Gulf of Mexico.

Up to 230 Florida panthers remain in the wild.

