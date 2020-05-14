Breaking News
Having trouble getting WFLA News Channel 8 & WTTA Great 38 on your TV?
Live Now
Pinellas County commission discussing local state of emergency, reopening plans

Officials: Florida panther struck and killed by vehicle, totaling 13 deaths this year

Florida
Posted: / Updated:
florida panther_299497

LABELLE, Fla. (AP) — An endangered Florida panther has died after being struck by a vehicle.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission says it’s the 12th panther death attributed to fatal collisions, out of 13 total deaths this year.

Wildlife officials say the remains of the 7-year-old male panther were found Monday in Hendry County on a rural road east of LaBelle.

Florida panthers once roamed the entire Southeast, but now their habitat mostly is confined to a small region of Florida along the Gulf of Mexico. Up to 230 Florida panthers remain in the wild.

LATEST NEWS FROM WFLA.COM:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss