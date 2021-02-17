Officials: Florida panther struck and killed by vehicle

FORT MYERS, Fla. (AP) — An endangered Florida panther has died after being struck by a vehicle.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission says it’s the fourth panther death attributed to fatal collisions, out of six total deaths this year.

Wildlife officials say the remains of the 7-year-old female panther were found Saturday in Lee County on a rural road near Wild Turkey Strand Preserve.

Florida panthers once roamed the entire Southeast, but now their habitat mostly is confined to a small region of Florida along the Gulf of Mexico.

Up to 230 Florida panthers remain in the wild.