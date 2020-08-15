Officials: Florida panther struck and killed by vehicle

LABELLE, Fla. (AP) — An endangered Florida panther has died after being struck by a vehicle.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission says it’s the 14th panther death attributed to fatal collisions, out of 16 total deaths this year.

The remains of the  3-year-old female panther were found Wednesday in Hendry County on a rural road near the Okaloacoochee Slough Wildlife Management Area.

Florida panthers once roamed the entire Southeast, but now their habitat mostly is confined to a small region of Florida along the Gulf of Mexico. Up to 230 Florida panthers remain in the wild.

