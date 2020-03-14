Officials: Florida panther struck and killed by vehicle

IMMOKALEE, Fla. (AP) — An endangered Florida panther has died after being struck by a vehicle.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission says it’s the ninth panther death attributed to fatal collisions, out of 10 total deaths this year.

Wildlife officials say the remains of the 1-year-old female panther were found Sunday in Collier County on a rural road south of Dinner Island Ranch Wildlife Management Area.

Florida panthers once roamed the entire Southeast, but now their habitat mostly is confined to a small region of Florida along the Gulf of Mexico. Up to 230 Florida panthers remain in the wild.

