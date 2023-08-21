CHICAGO — A suburban Chicago woman accused of threatening to kill former President Donald Trump and his son Barron has been arrested.

According to charging documents, Tracy Marie Fiorenza, of Plainfield, has been charged with transmitting threats to kill or injure another person in interstate commerce.

The charging documents state Fiorenza allegedly sent threatening emails to the headmaster of an educational institution in Palm Beach County, Florida.

According to the documents, on May 21, 2023, Fiorenza allegedly sent an email to the headmaster which read: “I will state that I will shoot Donald Trump Sr. AND Barron Trump straight in the face at any opportunity that I get!”

The documents allege that she sent another email on June 5, which read: “I am going to slam a bullet in Baron Trump’s head with his father IN SELF DEFENSE!”

U.S. Secret Service agents contacted Fiorenza and arranged a meeting in early June 2023. According to the charging documents, agents offered to meet in a public venue, her residence, or the Chicago Field Office, where she ultimately agreed to be interviewed.

During the interview, Fiorenza was shown copies of the emails and admitted that she wrote and sent them, authorities said. She was subsequently arrested.

Fiorenza faces up to five years in prison if convicted.