Central Florida baseball coach shared child porn over Twitter, solicited underwear, officials say

ORLANDO, Fla. (WESH) — A Central Florida baseball coach is accused of using Twitter to share hundreds of images involving child pornography.

Timothy Daniel Shea, 45, is facing charges of possession of child pornography and was taken into custody at the Orange County Jail.

According to investigators, an IP address linked to Shea’s residence on Fairway Lane generated 3,000 pages of explicit direct messages, 2,000 tweets with explicit images and one upload of an image depicting sexual performance of a child.

Authorities say the address of the residence is also the address for his business, The Tribe Baseball Club. Officials say the club is a traveling team for teens.

Earlier this year, detectives said they found multiple images of child pornography in his Dropbox account and thousands of chats on his cellphone discussing ways to sexually abuse children and have sex with them.

Shea is accused of soliciting underwear and other personal items from people on online chats to be sent to his P.O. Box. Detectives said they found hundreds of baggies containing previously-worn underwear that appeared to have belonged to women and girls.

Authorities believe Shea may have interacted with teens in the Central Florida area. Families who think their children or teenagers may have been victims are asked to contact the Special Victim’s Unit at 407-246-2970.

Shea has since bonded out of jail.