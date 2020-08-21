LIVE NOW /
Officials: Alligator hunter bitten on arm in central Florida

Florida

alligator generic_21008

Generic photograph of an alligator

LAKE MARY, Fla. (AP) — Officials say an alligator hunter was attacked and bitten on the arm.

Seminole County Sheriff’s spokesman Bob Kealing tells news outlets they received a call for help around 6:15 p.m. Thursday.

The man was flown to Orlando Regional Medical Center for treatment. His name hasn’t been released.

Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission spokesman Chad Weber told news outlets his condition wasn’t considered life-threatening.

The wildlife agency is investigating the incident.

A statewide alligator hunting season began Aug. 15 and runs until Nov. 1.

