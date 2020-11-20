Officials: 9-month-old Florida panther struck and killed by vehicle

ESTERO, Fla. (AP) — An endangered Florida panther has died after being struck by a vehicle.
The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission says it’s the 16th panther death attributed to fatal collisions, out of 19 total deaths this year.
The remains of the 9-month-old male panther were found Wednesday in Lee County on a rural road west of the CREW Cypress Dome Trails.
Florida panthers once roamed the entire Southeast, but now their habitat mostly is confined to a small region of Florida along the Gulf of Mexico. Up to 230 Florida panthers remain in the wild.
