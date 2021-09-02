Officials: 2 Florida children, including newborn, die from COVID-19

An emergency vehicle leaves Wolfson Children’s Hospital next to Baptist Heart Hospital Wednesday, Aug. 11, 2021, in Jacksonville, Fla. Duval County, which consists almost entirely of Jacksonville, is one of the hardest-hit areas with COVID infection rates in the top third in the state. (AP Photo/John Raoux)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (WFLA/WTLV) – Two children who were patients at Wolfson Children’s Hospital in Jacksonville are among the latest COVID-19 deaths for the state of Florida.

According to WTLV First Coast News and Florida Times-Union, Medical Director of Wolfson’s Pediatric Intensive Care Unit Michael Gayle discussed the deaths, which included a 2-week-old newborn, during an online town hall webinar Wednesday night.

“In the last 24 hours, we’ve had two children die,” Gayle said, according to WTLV. “Children do get less problems with COVID, but they do get severe conditions and we are seeing more and more of them in the ICU.”

No information has been provided, including how long the children were hospitalized.

According to last week’s Florida Department of Health weekly COVID-19 report, there has been an increase of more than 20,000-plus COVID cases per day, many of which are children.

The data shows coronavirus cases in kids 12 years old and younger went up 30% more than the week before (Aug. 13 to Aug. 19). Meanwhile, cases among 12-year-old to 19-year-olds were up 26%.