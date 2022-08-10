TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Fellow officers of a fallen Kissimmee police officer escorted his youngest daughter to her first day of school on Wednesday.

Kissimmee police officers walked the youngest daughter of Matthew Baxter to her first day of kindergarten.

The department posted a photo of Baxter’s daughter with officers in front of the school on Twitter.

“Today was an emotional but beautiful day,” the tweet says. “We were there to help walk youngest daughter of our fallen brother, Matthew Baxter, to her first day of kindergarten. It’s something he’s not here to do, but we were more than willing to step in and help,” the tweet said.

In May, Everett Miller was sentenced to death for the killings of two police officers, including Baxter, according to WESH 2 News.