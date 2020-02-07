Live Now
Body of fallen trooper escorted to Sarasota

Officer poses as customer in Florida massage parlor sting

Florida

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Photo Credit: NEWS10

PEMBROKE PINES, Fla. (AP) – Police in South Florida have arrested four women in a sting involving massage parlors.

Pembroke Pines police say an investigator was asked to strip naked during visits to the parlors in December and January and the workers solicited him for sex. Arrest reports say he refused their offers.

The women were arrested Tuesday on charges of soliciting prostitution and practicing massage therapy without a license.

Police say the investigation started after a concerned citizen called with a tip about activities going on at the massage parlors.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Videos

Tree falls on house

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tree falls on house"

Latest on severe weather: Homes damaged in Pinellas Park, crane collapses onto I-275

Thumbnail for the video titled "Latest on severe weather: Homes damaged in Pinellas Park, crane collapses onto I-275"

Friday Morning Forecast

Thumbnail for the video titled "Friday Morning Forecast"

Several mobile homes damaged in Pinellas Park as storm moves through

Thumbnail for the video titled "Several mobile homes damaged in Pinellas Park as storm moves through"

Several mobile homes damaged in Pinellas Park

Thumbnail for the video titled "Several mobile homes damaged in Pinellas Park"

Driver shares harrowing experience after crane crashes on interstate

Thumbnail for the video titled "Driver shares harrowing experience after crane crashes on interstate"

Crane collapses shutting down traffic on I-275 NB

Thumbnail for the video titled "Crane collapses shutting down traffic on I-275 NB"

Tree falls onto Seminole home; 1 injured

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tree falls onto Seminole home; 1 injured"

Tree falls onto home in Seminole

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tree falls onto home in Seminole"

DANGEROUS DATING: Local psychology warning about online teen dating

Thumbnail for the video titled "DANGEROUS DATING: Local psychology warning about online teen dating"

State Attorney to decide whether to file charges in teen's shooting death at Tampa police officer's home

Thumbnail for the video titled "State Attorney to decide whether to file charges in teen's shooting death at Tampa police officer's home"
More Local News

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss