Officer poses as customer in Florida massage parlor sting

PEMBROKE PINES, Fla. (AP) – Police in South Florida have arrested four women in a sting involving massage parlors.

Pembroke Pines police say an investigator was asked to strip naked during visits to the parlors in December and January and the workers solicited him for sex. Arrest reports say he refused their offers.

The women were arrested Tuesday on charges of soliciting prostitution and practicing massage therapy without a license.

Police say the investigation started after a concerned citizen called with a tip about activities going on at the massage parlors.

