(WFLA) — An officer with the Key West Police Department responded to an unusual rescue call Monday after several sea turtles hatched at the beach but headed for a closed restaurant instead of the water.

According to the City of Key West, Officer Randy Perez was called to the Pier House in Key West where he found roughly a dozen sea turtles trekking across the wooden decking of the closed restaurant.

Perez then grabbed a pail, collected the turtles, and returned them to the water’s edge.

“Here you go little guys. Go, go, go!” Officer Perez can be heard saying in one video. “Into the water, go, go.”

Samantha from the Key West Wildlife Rescue Center also helped in the rescue, authorities said.