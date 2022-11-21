TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — An off-duty Florida police officer is facing several charges after he was arrested Sunday while driving under the influence in a marked police cruiser, according to reports.

The 42-year-old Miami-Dade Police Officer, identified as Leopold Louis, was suspended with pay and is facing several charges including driving under the influence, DUI with property damage, and leaving the scene of a crash with an unattended vehicle or property, according to a report from WPLG.

In a statement to the local news outlet, MDPD Director Alfredo Ramirez said in part, “This officer placed the public in danger in the same vehicle that the community has entrusted as a symbol of protection.”

Details surrounding the incident leading to the off-duty officer’s arrest have yet to be released. Hollywood police are leading the investigation.

Louis has been with the Miami-Dade Police Department since 2017.