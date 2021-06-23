Off-duty Florida officer saves sea turtle entangled in fishing line

(NBC) – An off-duty marine resources enforcement officer helped save a 150-pound loggerhead sea turtle over the weekend.

Liz Lyne, a 20-year veteran of the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, was boating with some friends Saturday when they noticed a sea turtle floundering at the surface. The turtle was entangled in a fishing trap line.

Lyne and her friends were able to grab the line and cut it away so the turtle could swim away.

The loggerhead turtle would likely have died without human intervention.

Lyne said that was the third time she had been involved in the rescue of a sea turtle.

According to officials at the Florida Keys-based turtle hospital, loggerhead sea turtles are considered threatened and are protected by state and federal laws.