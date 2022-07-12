TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – An off-duty Okaloosa County sheriff’s deputy recently rescued a drowning osprey that was tangled in fishing line.

The video, provided by TMX, shows a series of clips posted to the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office YouTube page. The video shows the deputy cutting the line from the bird.

When the exhausted bird is free from the fishing line, it takes a second to hang out on the side of the boat before stretching its wings and taking off across the water.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission offers a monofilament fishing line recycling program, where those fishing can discard their lines in a bin at various locations throughout the state.