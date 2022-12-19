(WFLA) — A Volusia County deputy was arrested for allegedly driving under the influence Saturday night, according to her own agency.

The Volusia Sheriff’s Office said its deputy, 23-year-old Julia Curtin, was pulled over by a state trooper on I-4 in Seminole County at around 11:30 p.m.

According to the sheriff’s office, Curtin was stopped in her personal vehicle due to her driving pattern.

The Florida Highway Patrol ended up arresting the deputy on a charge of driving under the influence and took her to the Seminole County Jail. According to jail records, she appears to have bonded out.

The Volusia Sheriff’s Office said Curtin, who was hired in 2019, would be put on administrative leave with pay.

“This is not good news, but you have the right to hear about it,” the sheriff’s office said.