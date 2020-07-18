Off-duty Cocoa Beach officer pulls boy away from close encounter with shark

Florida

COCOA BEACH, Fla. (WFLA) – An off-duty Cocoa Beach police officer pulled a boy on a boogie board away from a close encounter with a shark on Thursday.

Officer Adrian Kosicki was walking on the beach with his wife when they noticed the shark approaching the boy.

Officer Kosicki decided to get into the water and pull the boy from the surf as the shark began to get close.

The officer pulled the boy safely to the shore.

“We’re certainly not marine biologists, educated and trained to differentiate between the various species of sharks, their respective feeding habits, and aggressiveness near swimmers. We just do what we do best—protect the public from harm,” Cocoa Beach Police and Fire said on Facebook.

