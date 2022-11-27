TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — NFL wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. was escorted off an American Airlines flight Sunday at Miami International Airport for refusing to fasten his seatbelt, according to authorities.

A statement from the Miami-Dade Police Department said officers were dispatched to the star wide receiver’s flight around 9:30 a.m. in regard to a medical emergency.

“The flight crew was concerned for [Beckham], as they tried to wake him to fasten his seatbelt, he appeared to be coming in and out of consciousness, prior to their departure,” the statement read.

In fear that Beckham’s condition would worsen throughout the expected five-hour flight, flight attendants notified police and fire rescue.

“Upon the officer’s arrival, the flight crew asked Mr. Beckham several times to exit the aircraft, which he refused,” the statement added. “The aircraft was deplaned, at which time Mr. Beckham was asked by the officer to exit the plane, and did so without incident.”

One video recorded by a nearby passenger appeared to show the free-agent wide receiver being escorted off the plane by Miami-Dade officers. Authorities noted he was taken to the non-secure area of the terminal where he made other arrangements.

Following the incident, American Airlines issued a statement to NBC which read, “American Airlines flight 1228, with service from Miami (MIA) to Los Angeles (LAX), returned to the gate before takeoff due to a customer failing to follow crew member instructions and refusing to fasten their seatbelt. The customer was removed and the flight re-departed at 10:54 a.m. local time.”

In a series of tweets, Beckham said, “Never in my life have I experienced what just happened to me… I’ve seen it alll.. Never. In. My . Life. I COULD NEVER MAKE THIS UP.”