TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Instead of giving out tickets, officers with the Ocala Police Department recently played “Secret Santa” during traffic stops.

In a Facebook post, the police department said officers put a “unique and festive twist on the traditional traffic stop—transforming a stressful situation into one that brought surprise and joy.”

During the encounter, the post said officers explained the reason for the traffic stop, but instead of writing a citation, the recipient received a $100 bill.

“Our officers were thrilled to play #Santa and happy to spread some #Christmas cheer this #holidayseason,” the post said.

The money was donated to the police department anonymously.