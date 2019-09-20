Ocala police officer killed in off-duty crash

OCALA, Fla. (WESH) — An Ocala police officer was killed in an off-duty motorcycle crash Thursday night, authorities said.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, Daniel Wagner was headed west on 95th Street when he crashed. No other vehicle were involved.

The Ocala Police Department paid tribute to Wagner with a post on the department’s Facebook page:

It is with great sadness today we say that one of our officers was killed last night in a single vehicle traffic… Posted by Ocala Police Department on Friday, September 20, 2019