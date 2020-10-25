Ocala police chief killed in plane crash

MARION COUNTY, Fla. (WESH) – Ocala Police Chief Greg Graham was killed Sunday in a plane crash in Marion County.

The crash happened in the area of Southwest 140th Ave. in Marion County, not far from the airport in Dunnellon.

Ocala Mayor Kent Guinn told our NBC-affiliate WESH 2 News he was informed that Graham was the person on board.

Graham had been chief of police in Ocala since 2012.

LATEST NEWS FROM WFLA.COM: