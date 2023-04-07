TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A driver is recovering after an unknown object smashed through the front windshield of their GMC pickup truck along I-95, according to authorities.

Martin County Fire Rescue shared photos of the damaged truck Thursday, showing extensive damage to the vehicle’s front windshield and roof. Authorities said an unknown object – possibly a tire – struck the truck, knocking the driver unconscious near mile marker 95.

(Martin County Fire Rescue)

“A passenger had to take control and pull the vehicle over,” fire rescue officials said.

All southbound lanes were closed as the driver was airlifted to the hospital with series injuries. Two passengers suffered non-life-threatening injuries and were also rushed to an area hospital.