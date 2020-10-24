Obama to campaign for Joe Biden in Florida today

MIAMI (WFLA) — Barack Obama will make a stop in South Florida Saturday to campaign on behalf of his former Vice President Joe Biden.

The trip will be Obama’s first in-person campaign event for Biden. It will be a drive-in event.

The former president made his first in-person campaign pitch Wednesday for Biden, urging voters in Philadelphia not to sit out the election and risk reelecting President Donald Trump.

President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence also have Florida stops to make Saturday. Pence will be holding a rally in Lakeland while Trump is scheduled to cast his presidential ballot.

Recent polls show a very close contest in the Sunshine State between Trump and Biden.

