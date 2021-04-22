‘Oasis of Freedom’: Gov. DeSantis touts Florida ahead of full capacity UFC event in Jacksonville

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks to the press after giving his State of the State speech on the first day of the 2021 Legislative Session in Tallahassee, Fla. Tuesday, March 2, 2021. (Tori Lynn Schneider/Tallahassee Democrat via AP)

TAMPA (WFLA) – The UFC will host a pay-per-view show in front of an arena full of fans this weekend in Jacksonville.

The event marks the first sold-out, major sporting event with full capacity at an indoor arena in the United States since last year and will be the first UFC event in the United States with fans in attendance since March 2020.

During a press conference Thursday, UFC President Dana White thanked Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, along with Jacksonville Mayor Lenny Curry, for his help in setting up the event.

“This is going to be the first full-throttle indoor sporting event in the United States,” DeSantis said.

In regards to future events taking place in the state, DeSantis added, “This event is good for Florida… and you are not the only ones looking to come to this oasis of freedom”

Ticket holders will be asked to use Health Pass to complete a confidential COVID-related health questionnaire. All ticket holders are required to complete the questionnaire prior to their arrival at the arena.

The UFC will also be giving out face masks at the door and is strongly encouraging everyone to wear them.

A capacity crowd of more than 15,000 fans is expected at the VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena.